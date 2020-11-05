(Bloomberg) -- Hanesbrands Inc. shares plunged as much as 16% after the company reported a review of its business and a slump in sales at a time when everyone’s wearing sweatpants.

As consumers stay away from sporting events and college bookstores, the maker of Champion athletic gear saw revenue for the U.S. activewear segment decline 41% during the third quarter, the company said in a statement. Even excluding the C9 brand, which Target Corp. stopped selling in January, activewear sales declined 27% in its home market.

While the Champion brand specifically saw improvements from the prior quarter, it wasn’t enough to offset the slump. Hanes is now launching an “in-depth business review” to prepare a long-term growth strategy, the company said, without giving further details.

The drop-off signals that while American consumers are largely leaning into comfortable at-home work attire, affordable prices remain a high priority. The company also owns apparel brands including Maidenform, Playtex and L’eggs.

CL King & Associates analyst Steven L. Marotta said the review and possible reorganization would likely be more about the Hanesbrands expense structure “than a brand-jettisoning perspective,” noting that “anything can happen with a new CEO.” Stephen B. Bratspies, formerly chief merchandising officer at Walmart Inc., took over the top post in August.

