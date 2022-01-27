Flaring Contagion Risk Puts Developer Shimao Under Spotlight
A developer once regarded as among China’s strongest is now prompting investors to doubt that such legacies will be enough to help builders weather a worsening industry crisis.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
A developer once regarded as among China’s strongest is now prompting investors to doubt that such legacies will be enough to help builders weather a worsening industry crisis.
Morgan Stanley’s top lawyer said Friday that veteran outsiders who criticized his push to end remote work are missing an opportunity to connect with the next generation of leaders.
Adler Group SA, the embattled German landlord, has postponed the publication of its financial results due to an ongoing investigation into allegations made by a short seller. The shares plunged to the lowest on record.
Bayshore Global, the family office for Google co-founder Sergey Brin, made Marie Young chief investment officer, elevating the former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analyst to a position helping oversee the fortune of one of the world’s most influential billionaires.
A new survey suggests nearly one-in-five homebuyers during the pandemic are multi-property owners, with the remaining number evenly split between first-time homebuyers and those upgrading or downsizing to a new home.
Jan 27, 2022
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong property developer Hang Lung Properties Ltd. is looking to buy high-quality real estate from distressed peers in mainland China.
The company is interested in commercial property assets in tier one and tier two cities, Vice Chair Adriel Chan said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Friday.
“I’ve been looking very closely at some of the opportunities that the market has presented itself,” Chan said. As for the scale of acquisitions, “the sky is the limit,” he said. “If somebody has a great asset for sale, we’re definitely willing to pony up for it.”
Chinese property developers are increasingly being forced to put assets up for sale to alleviate a liquidity squeeze that’s engulfing the industry following a crackdown on leverage. Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. is seeking buyers for 34 residential, office, commercial and hotel projects worth $12 billion, Caixin reported earlier this week.
“There’s clearly a lot more opportunities in the market for lowly geared companies and very resilient companies like us,” Chan said, adding that he will be “judicious.”
Hang Lung Properties reported earnings that missed analysts’ estimates on Thursday. The company’s full-year underlying profit for 2021 was HK$4.37 billion ($561 million), less than the HK$4.69 billion average of projections compiled by Bloomberg.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.