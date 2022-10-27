(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong developer Hang Lung Properties Ltd. is partnering with LVMH, one of its largest tenants in mainland China, in a sustainability pact that will involve charitable donations if either of them misses agreed metrics.

The two companies aim to achieve various goals in the next three years in areas including energy consumption, water usage and biodiversity practices, said Hang Lung Vice Chair Adriel Chan.

If either party doesn’t reach the target, it will have to donate a “very material” amount to charity, Chan said in an interview. The two companies can audit each other’s figures to ensure transparency, he added.

“We hold each other accountable, that’s the idea,” Chan said. “Not only is it self-reported, we really try to make this as detailed and meaningful as possible.”

The pair have agreed on the areas they would focus on but have yet to finish quantifying all the metrics. LVMH has 26 brands renting more than 90 retail spaces in Hang Lung’s malls in mainland China.

China Exposure

Hang Lung’s high exposure to China has recently put pressure on its stock price. The company operates high-end shopping centers in nine of the nation’s cities, including Shanghai and Wuhan. Its mainland portfolio accounted for more than 60% of revenue as of June.

Investors remain bearish on China and many are trimming their exposure in the country — including Hong Kong — Raymond Cheng, head of China and Hong Kong research at CGS-CIMB Securities, wrote in a note Thursday.

Shares of Hang Lung tumbled the most since 2008 in the three days that followed Chinese President Xi Jinping’s power grab at the conclusion of the Communist Party congress. They closed at their lowest price since 2004 on Wednesday before rebounding Thursday. The decline was likely due to the company’s high portion of China businesses, Cheng said.

Chan, for his part, said he remains confident in the mainland Chinese market.

“We are still building our projects as planned,” he said. “We haven’t slowed down the pacing of our investment.”

--With assistance from John Cheng.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.