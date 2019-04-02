(Bloomberg) -- Most major automakers capped the first quarter with declining U.S. sales again in March, as last year’s sugar high from tax reform wore off and the economy lost steam.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Nissan Motor Co. and Toyota Motor Corp. each reported deliveries dropped for the month and are down year-to-date. General Motors Co., which releases results only on a quarterly basis, said sales slipped across all four of its brands.

“The economy is not as strong as it was a year ago,” Michelle Krebs, executive analyst for Autotrader, said by phone. “Last year we had the euphoria over tax reform, and now we have the reality of that.”

The lone standout among the largest carmakers in the U.S. was Honda Motor Co., which posted gains for the month and quarter, driven by the CR-V crossover and all-new Passport sport utility vehicle. Ford Motor Co. releases its quarterly results Thursday.

