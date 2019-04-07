(Bloomberg) -- Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Yang-ho died Sunday in a hospital in Los Angeles, the company said in an emailed statement Monday.

Cho, 70, took over as the chairman of Hanjin Group from his father in 2003 and helped South Korea’s biggest air carrier, Korean Air Lines Co., become one of the founding members of the global alliance SkyTeam.

