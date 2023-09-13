(Bloomberg) -- Police arrested the owner of a Hanoi apartment building after the deaths of 56 people from a late-night fire Tuesday that swept through the structure, according to a report on the government’s website.

Thirty-seven other people were injured in the blaze that began before midnight, it said.

The building’s owner was arrested on charges of violating fire prevention regulations, according to the report posted on the government’s website Wednesday night.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh ordered the Ministry of Public Security and Hanoi People’s Committee to investigate the cause of the fire and “strictly handle violations,” another government statement said.

