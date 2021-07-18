(Bloomberg) --

Vietnam’s capital of Hanoi ordered residents to stay at home from Monday and venture out only when “truly necessary” as unlinked coronavirus cases emerge.

People should leave their homes only for work, to purchase food and medicines, or for urgent medical assistance, according to a statement on the government’s website.

Businesses providing “non-essential services” will be suspended, according to the statement. Local authorities are ordered to ensure virus prevention measures at industrial parks while ensuring production can go ahead without disruptions.

Public transportation will be reduced by 50%, except for those carrying workers, goods and people to quarantine, while private vehicles will be limited. Authorities are also banning gatherings of more than five people outside schools, hospitals and public areas.

Restaurants in Hanoi have already suspended dining-in, while services at hair salons have been halted based on earlier restrictions that began July 13. The city reported 37 new local virus cases Sunday, the health ministry’s Suc Khoe Doi Song publication reported.

