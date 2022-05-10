(Bloomberg) -- India will be able to keep exporting sugar without government subsidies if global prices stay close to current levels, according to Somit Banerjee, head of trading at Dubai-based refiner Al Khaleej Sugar Co.

The country’s sugar cane production could be slightly higher in the next season as farmers are encouraged to boost planting on the back of higher exports and diversion to ethanol, Banerjee said in an interview at the Globoil International conference in Dubai. While India’s consumption may also increase, it’s likely to have some surplus to export in 2022-23, he said.

“It’s a happy situation for India at the moment,” Banerjee said. “It has become a structural exporter and will keep exporting any surplus without subsidies if global prices are close to 19 cents.”

Benchmark sugar futures are at about 18.69 cents a pound. India, the world’s second-biggest producer and top consumer, is poised to ship a record 9 million tons in the year ending Sept. 30, the Indian Sugar Mills Association estimates.

More details from the interview:

Ethanol program is progressing well in India and the country is unlikely to have large surpluses in the years to come

India could have some sugar available for exports and that will help keep global supply and demand in balance

Indian sugar will keep competing with supplies from Brazil in Asian markets due to freight advantage

Spread between March 2023 and July 2023 futures contracts shows the market needs Indian sugar

Thai production is returning to normal but won’t be able to replace India in markets captured by the South Asian nation in the past two years, should Brazilian supplies fail to adequately recover

