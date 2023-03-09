(Bloomberg) -- Harbour Energy Plc expects “significant” job cuts in Britain after the country’s windfall tax all but wiped out full-year earnings.

The company is reviewing its UK operations after the government slapped the tax on North Sea producers. The company, which pumped more than 200,000 barrels of oil and gas a day last year, has said some opportunities in Britain will no longer be pursued and it will target growth abroad.

Harbour also announced a $200 million share buyback, which, together with the $200 million annual dividend policy, brings total announced shareholder returns to $1 billion since December 2021. Shares of the company rose 0.6% to 288.7 pence as of 8:19 a.m. in London.

The UK Energy Profits Levy has “caused us to scale back our UK investment levels in certain areas,” Harbour said in a statement on Thursday. “The review, which is targeted for completion in the second half of 2023, is expected to lead to a significant reduction in our UK workforce.”

The company reported profit after tax of $8 million for 2022, down from $101 million a year earlier. Results were affected by a $1.5 billion one-time non-cash deferred tax charge associated with the profits levy.

Looking past the non-cash impact of the windfall tax, Harbour’s “new $200m share buyback shows cash generation remains strong,” Jefferies said in a note. The analysts expect, “barring any unexpected changes or M&A opportunities, the buyback to be increased again later in the year to at least 2022 levels.”

