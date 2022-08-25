(Bloomberg) -- Harbour Energy Plc rose the most in 1 1/2 years in London trading after expanding share buybacks, lowering debt and boosting production.

The rally follows a sharp decline in the stock after the UK announced a windfall tax on oil and gas company profits in May. With the levy only kicking in last month, Harbour was able to benefit from soaring energy prices in the first half of the year, increasing earnings more than 10-fold.

“Notwithstanding a higher tax bill from the windfall tax that will to some extent reduce profitability over the coming years, we believe Harbour is currently in a real sweet spot in terms of cash generation as it benefits from historically high gas and oil prices,” analysts at Peel Hunt said in a note.

Harbour increased its buyback by $100 million to $300 million after free cash flow more than quadrupled to $1.35 billion. Net debt fell to $1.1 billion, the company said Thursday in a statement, predicting it will be debt-free in 2023.

The shares climbed as much as 14%, the biggest intraday gain since February 2021. The stock traded up 12% at 481.6 pence as of 1:35 p.m. in London, the best performance on the Stoxx Europe 600 Oil & Gas index.

Harbour was hit hard by the UK’s tax decision as the company had just completed a major investment program at its North Sea Tolmount field, which came online in April.

“The overall net effect is that we have hundreds of millions of dollars less cash to invest this year,” Chief Executive Officer Linda Cook said in an interview.

Yet new UK wells, including at Tolmount, Everest and the J-Area, helped drive a 40% increase in production in the first half. That will be welcomed by the government, which is grappling with a cost-of-living crisis as a severe energy crunch sends prices surging.

“We’re trying to increase supply as much as we can,” Cook said, conceding that it was hard to bring drilling plans forward given the time needed to plan offshore operations. Cook also said there were supply-chain bottlenecks in some areas.

Harbour expects to pay about $500 million in UK taxes this year, of which $300 million can be attributed to the energy profits levy, the CEO said. With the tax formally passed into law in July, it won’t apply to the full year of earnings.

While the bulk of its assets are in the UK, the company also has projects in Indonesia, Vietnam and Mexico. Cook said she’s continuing to look at diversifying into other geographies such as Norway and Southeast Asia and even the Gulf of Mexico.

