(Bloomberg) -- Harbour Energy Plc launched a review of its UK operations and cut its 2023 spending plan after the country imposed a windfall tax on oil and gas producers.

Britain’s largest independent North Sea producer said its tax rate has soared after the government imposed the Energy Profits Levy to raise funds to help consumers cope with high prices. The company, which pumped more than 200,000 barrels equivalent of oil and gas last year, said “certain opportunities” in the country will no longer be pursued.

“While oil and gas prices have reverted to more normal levels, we still face a tax rate of 75% in the UK due to the recent tax changes, making investment in the country less competitive,” Harbour Energy Chief Executive Linda Cook said in a statement on Thursday. “As a result, the EPL necessitated a review of our future activity levels in the UK and reinforced our ambition to grow and diversify internationally.”

Harbour Energy’s review includes job cuts at its head office in Aberdeen, but the full extent of the staffing reduction hasn’t been decided, said a person familiar with the matter. A spokesman for Harbour Energy declined to comment on the potential layoffs, which were first reported by Sky News.

Oil and gas companies saw their profits surge last year as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent prices soaring. Governments across Europe have been forced to subsidize the energy consumption of businesses and households to mitigate the economic damage, and used windfall taxes on companies to offset part of that cost.

TotalEnergies SE said on Tuesday that it expects to take a hit of about $1 billion from the UK Energy Profits Levy in 2022.

