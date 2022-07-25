(Bloomberg) -- HarbourView Equity Partners, an asset management firm that began nine months ago with the mission to snap up music catalogs, is on a hot streak with the purchase of another song library after obtaining the master recordings of Brad Paisley.

The New York-based investment vehicle has acquired the publishing catalog of Lady A, the country music trio best known for its nine-times platinum record “Need You Now,” according to a statement reviewed by Bloomberg News. Financial terms of the agreement weren’t disclosed.

Consisting of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, Lady A’s career has spanned more than a decade. The trio’s “Need You Now” is the highest certified song by a country group, according to the statement. The group, which changed its name from Lady Antebellum, has won five Grammy Awards, plus honors from the Billboard Music Awards and People’s Choice Awards.

In a string of deals, multiple high-profile artists have sold their catalogs in recent time as record companies and private investment firms are banking on the long-term revenue potential of chart-topping songs. John Legend in January sold his music catalog to KKR & Co. and BMG, while Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen have also signed large-scale deals for their respective catalogs.

In a nod to the resiliency for classic records, Hip Hop icon Snoop Dogg purchased the entire music catalog to Death Row Records, the record able to give the California native his start in the music business.

Since its launch in 2021, HarbourView has already secured $1 billion in capital commitments from Apollo Global Management. It has purchased more than 36 catalogs to date, according to the release. In January, HarbourView acquired the catalog of Luis Fonsi, the Latin artist behind “Despacito.” The firm is founded and run by Sherrese Clarke Soares, a former managing director who led the entertainment, media, & sports structured efforts at Morgan Stanley.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.