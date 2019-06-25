(Bloomberg) -- Ireland's economic growth rate may be flat next year if the U.K. crashes out of the European Union without a deal, the government warned.

The economy will expand between zero and 1% in a hard Brexit scenario, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe told reporters in Dublin on Tuesday. That compares with 3.3% growth in an orderly exit.

``Our priority will be how to protect our country, '' Donohoe said. ``We are at a fork in the road.''

Ireland is considered the European economy most vulnerable to Brexit, with about 15 percent of exports going to the U.K. Donohoe said a no-deal would cost Ireland as many as 85,000 jobs, with 55,000 vulnerable the first two years of a no-deal scenario, and said the government could run a deficit to help counter the impact of a no-deal Brexit.

