(Bloomberg) -- Andreas Utermann has long brushed off the risk of a hard Brexit, arguing that even a managed separation would be a nightmare for the U.K. Now that scenario is shaping up as the biggest worry for the money managers at Allianz Global Investors, the firm he heads.

An unmanaged Brexit would have a “significant impact” on the economies in the U.K. and Europe, Utermann said Tuesday at the Bloomberg Invest London summit. He joined Societe Generale SA Chairman Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, who warned earlier at the event that a hard Brexit was a “systemic event” that could trigger a global recession and a disaster for the financial system.

A hard Brexit is possible “because the players involved in the discussion seem to be -- at least in terms of how they are talking about the process -- seem to be contemplating very irrational moves,” said Utermann. “It’s very difficult to predict now.”

With Brexit just over three weeks away, the U.K. is approaching the moment of truth for its strategy. If Boris Johnson’s plan fails, the prime minister will face a choice between seeking another delay to the Oct. 31 deadline -- something he says he will never do -- or trying to force the country out of the bloc with no deal, which his opponents in Parliament have moved to stop.

