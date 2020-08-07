(Bloomberg) -- Hargreaves Lansdown Plc rose to an almost seven-month high Friday after the U.K. brokerage got a boost from retail traders joining the platform amid a spike in pandemic-induced market volatility.

The shares gained as much as 5.4% in London after the company said that it added 188,000 new customers over the 12 months through June, leaving it with more than 1.4 million active users.

“The lockdown period had proved to be somewhat of a boom period for retail-focused share dealing platforms, including the recruitment of new customers,” Shore Capital analyst Paul McGinnis wrote in a note to clients.

The coronavirus pandemic has seen a surge in online dealing among people stuck at home, taking advantage of zero-fee trading apps like Robinhood Markets Inc. The boom in the U.S. is also apparent in other parts of the world, including at another British platform, AJ Bell Plc, which had record dealing activity by retail customers in the past quarter.

Hargreaves saw 33% of online client-initiated share trades come via apps, more than double last year, the company said in a statement. Revenue rose 15% to 551 million pounds ($721 million), from a year earlier.

“We’ve invested significantly in our technology to ensure it’s resilient and also scalable to deal with these levels of volumes,” Chief Executive Officer Chris Hill said by phone. “There’s a big market opportunity right now.”

Still, some analysts are cautious, while banks have suggested market volatility may normalize in the second half of the year.

“Activity levels should slow,” Citigroup Inc.’s Nicholas Herman wrote in a note to clients Friday, maintaining a sell recommendation on Hargreaves Lansdown’s shares. “We do not expect consensus to extrapolate the revenue beat.”

Friday’s rise leaves Hargreaves’s stock almost flat for the year, having slumped more than 40% at the trough in March as the new coronavirus gripped markets. The shares got a boost last month after Robinhood postponed its U.K. launch.

