(Bloomberg) -- Hargreaves Lansdown Plc faces a £100 million ($113 million) lawsuit from thousands of investors who suffered losses from the collapse of fallen stock picker Neil Woodford’s equity income fund.

RGL, the group running the claim, said it had filed the suit in London behalf of 3,200 investors against the investment management service because it recommended the Woodford Equity Income Fund until the day of the fund’s collapse despite its “portfolio diversification and liquidity issues.”

This is the latest in a growing number of lawsuits brought by investors of Woodford’s funds. Woodford’s investing empire collapsed when he couldn’t sell his holdings quickly enough to meet redemption requests from his main fund. It was a stunning fall from grace and was one of the most dramatic in London’s financial history.

The group is also suing Link Fund Solutions, the fund’s authorized corporate director, for failing to administer and manage the fund appropriately. The claim is expected to reach over £100 million.

“The RGL Group is resolute that both Hargreaves Lansdown and Link should be held accountable for their respective failings,” Alexander Weinberg, a lawyer at Wallace LLP, which is representing the claimants, said in a statement.

Hargreaves Lansdown declined to comment. The action doesn’t yet contain any public documents laying out the details of the claim.

