(Bloomberg) -- Hargreaves Lansdown Plc’s net new money inflows fell short of expectations as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and inflation concerns continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

The investment platform reported third-quarter inflows of £2.5 billion ($3.1 billion) compared with the £3.03 billion average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Last year’s flows had “benefited from improving market and investor confidence resulting from Covid vaccine roll-out, investment of excess cash built up during lockdown and elevated interest in share trading,” the Bristol, England-based firm said.

