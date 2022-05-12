May 12, 2022
Hargreaves Lansdown Inflows Miss as War Keeps Hitting Confidence
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Hargreaves Lansdown Plc’s net new money inflows fell short of expectations as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and inflation concerns continued to weigh on investor sentiment.
The investment platform reported third-quarter inflows of £2.5 billion ($3.1 billion) compared with the £3.03 billion average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.
Last year’s flows had “benefited from improving market and investor confidence resulting from Covid vaccine roll-out, investment of excess cash built up during lockdown and elevated interest in share trading,” the Bristol, England-based firm said.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.