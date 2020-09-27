(Bloomberg) -- Saad Hariri, Lebanon’s former premier close to Saudi Arabia, said he won’t be a candidate to form a new government, a day after Prime Minister-designate Mustafa Adib stepped down.

Hariri, head of the Sunni-dominated Future bloc, said he supports the initiative by French President Emmanuel Macron and “facilitating anything that could make it succeed, because it is the only and last opportunity to stop the collapse of Lebanon,” according to a statement.

Adib stepped down on Saturday after failing to form a government, leaving the nation rudderless as it struggles to recover from a devastating explosion at its main port last month.

