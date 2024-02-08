(Bloomberg) -- Harley-Davidson Inc. eked out a fourth-quarter profit that beat estimates as the rugged American brand’s motorcycle sales fell despite boosting incentives to offset high borrowing costs.

The Milwaukee-based motorcycle manufacturer posted earnings per share of 18 cents in the period, surpassing the 2-cent average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. It was the company’s smallest profit since December 2021. Motorcycle sales fell to $792 million, the company reported Thursday; analysts had projected $879 million.

Harley shares rose 2.4% as of 9:37 a.m. in New York. Through Wednesday’s close, the shares had fallen 6.2% year to date.

Chief Executive Officer Jochen Zeitz, a former Puma SE executive who took the helm in 2020, has tried to turn Harley around by raising prices on tighter inventory and investing in bigger, more profitable models. But that strategy has been tested as higher borrowing costs crimped consumer appetite for big discretionary purchases like motorcycles.

“Despite premium discretionary products being significantly impacted by the continued high interest rate environment and consumer confidence and affordability concerns, we continue to emphasize our core products and markets and invest in key priorities for the future,” Zeitz said on a call with analysts.

Retail motorcycle sales tumbled 9% in Harley’s core North America market in the fourth quarter. Sales fell in every other region except Latin America, contributing to an 11% decline worldwide. Harley cited borrowing costs and economic uncertainty in the US as weighing on sales, while sluggish economic growth in Europe and a slowdown in Asia in the second half of the year hurt deliveries.

Operating margins shrank 5.6% in the fourth quarter from a year ago as the company tried to rein in bloated inventories.

Harley doled out generous promotions in December to help move sluggish inventory, according to UBS AG analyst Robin Farley. The subsequent sales bump was the result of “price slashing” and not recovering demand, she wrote in a Jan. 16 note to clients.

Harley posted a full-year profit of $4.87 a share, down 2% from a year ago, on sales of $5.8 billion, a slight uptick. Operating margins of 13.6% were slightly below the low end of what the company predicted in October.

The company forecast motorcycle revenue will range from flat to down 9% in 2024, with an operating income margin of 12.6% to 13.6%.

For the full year, LiveWire shipped 660 motorcycles after it forecast in October that it would sell between 600 and 1,000 bikes in 2023. Its full-year operating loss was $117 million; it had projected an operating loss of as much as $125 million.

