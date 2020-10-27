(Bloomberg) -- Harley-Davidson Inc. shares jumped as much as 12% early Tuesday on better-than-expected profit as Chief Executive Officer Jochen Zeitz’s moves to cut costs and boost margins on a smaller revenue base paid off in the third quarter.

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based manufacturer reported $964 million in motorcycle and related-products revenue, beating analysts’ consensus for $843.7 million. Zeitz’s strategy has been to shrink supply and shore up pricing.

Harley shares rose as much as 12% to $32.54 in premarket trading Tuesday. The stock has declined 22% this year.

Zeitz, the former CEO of sneaker company Puma SE, has narrowed the motorcycle maker’s focus to core markets and model segments and scaled back ambitions for expansion overseas. Motorcycle sales in the U.S., Harley’s biggest market, logged a 15th consecutive quarterly decline -- falling 10%. But that was better than the 27% drop in the previous quarter.

Last month, Harley announced it was pulling out of India as it seeks to narrow its global presence to just 50 key markets.

The restructuring steps have starved dealers of new bikes to shrink inventory and improve pricing. Since taking over as acting CEO in February, Zeitz has announced plans to cut roughly 14% of the workforce, prune its dealer network and delay product launches. He was officially appointed CEO in May.

