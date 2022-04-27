(Bloomberg) -- Harley-Davidson Inc. reported first-quarter profit that slightly topped Wall Street estimates, as higher retail prices helped it overcome supply chain snarls that dented sales in its core U.S. market.

The Milwaukee-based company posted earnings of $1.45 a share, excluding some items, slightly beating the $1.44 per share average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue from motorcycles and related products rose to $1.5 billion, Harley said Wednesday, above the $1.3 billion forecast by analysts.

Chef Executive Officer Jochen Zeitz, a former Puma SE executive who took the helm of the troubled manufacturer in February 2020, has slashed costs, exited unprofitable markets and tightened inventory to raise motorcycle prices. While pursuing his “Hardwire” turnaround plan, he’s had to contend with the chip shortages, shipping delays and higher raw material costs that have bedeviled many manufacturers.

Harley left intact a previous full-year forecast for 5% to 10% revenue growth and operating margins of 11% to 12%, saying achieving those targets assumes logistics and chip supplies improve in the second half.

“Our teams continue to work through the impact of the ongoing global supply chain disruption, and despite the challenging macro environment, we are optimistic for improvements in the second half of the year,” the company said in a statement.

Zeitz also is culling dealerships in the U.S. and has begun clawing back a portion of dealer profits on certain models in the past few months, according to UBS AG.

Sales last quarter fell 5% in North America, Harley’s largest market, but were offset by growth in the rest of the world. Deliveries in Europe jumped 28%, and rose 16% in Asia.

Harley shares fell 1.4% in premarket trading to $35.97 as of 7:24 a.m. in New York. The stock was down 3.2% this year through Tuesday’s close.

Zeitz, a branding whiz who served for years as a board member at Harley before taking the top job, is trying to turn the iconic motorcycle maker into a “global lifestyle brand,” hiring marketing experts to boost sales of merchandise and accessories. He oversaw the launch of two successful new models last year -- the Pan America adventure bike and Sportster S.

He’s also bullish on electrification as a way for the century-old company to reach new customers. In December, he agreed to a public listing for Harley’s electric motorcycle brand, LiveWire, in a reverse merger to fund the company’s electric ambitions.

LiveWire aims to sell more than 100,000 electric motorcycles in 2026, up from just 387 last year, and bring in $1.8 billion in revenue, according to an investor presentation in December.

