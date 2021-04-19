(Bloomberg) -- Harley-Davidson Inc. reported better-than-expected first-quarter profit, a boon to Chief Executive Officer Jochen Zeitz’s plans to revive the struggling motorcycle maker.

Harley generated adjusted earnings per share of $1.68 in the first three months, almost twice as much as analysts had expected, it said Monday in a statement. The company expects revenue at its motorcycles segment to grow 30% to 35% this year, up from a previous forecast of as much as 25%.

The numbers are good news for Zeitz, who plans to invest more in Harley’s core heavyweight-bike segment -- a category that has been shrinking across the industry -- and set up a standalone electric-motorcycle division. Earlier this month, Harley nominated Ford Motor Co. Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley to join its board.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.