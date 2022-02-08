(Bloomberg) -- Harley-Davidson Inc. reported a surprise profit in the fourth quarter as strong demand in its home market and higher motorcycle prices padded earnings and shipping delays eased. The shares rose in early trading.

The motorcycle manufacturer posted an adjusted profit of 15 cents a share, a significant improvement from the 44-cent loss a year earlier, the Milwaukee-based company said in a statement Tuesday. Analysts had expected a loss of 32 cents, the average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue from motorcycles and related products rose to $816 million.

Two years into his tenure as chief executive officer, Jochen Zeitz has slashed costs, exited unprofitable markets and tightened inventory to raise motorcycle prices. His turnaround plan, dubbed “Hardwire,” paid off in the quarter as shipments of motorcycles replenished U.S. inventory that had been drained by shipping delays and parts shortages.

In October, the European Union agreed to end a 31% tariff on Harley motorcycles as part of a trade truce negotiated by the U.S. to repair relations following Trump-era spats over steel and aluminum imports.

Zeitz, a branding whiz who revived Puma in the late 1990s, served as a Harley board member for years before taking over as CEO. He unveiled his Hardwire turnaround plan a year ago. It calls for investing $190 million to $250 million annually in part to develop Harley’s electrification technology.

In December, he agreed to a public listing for Harley’s electric motorcycle brand, LiveWire, raising over $500 million in a reverse merger to fund the company’s electric ambitions.

Zeitz has overseen the launch of successful new models, like last year’s Pan America adventure bike, and recently hired executives from Nike Inc. and the fashion industry to grow Harley’s apparel and merchandise business.

Shares rose as much as 9.4% to $39.50 in premarket trading in New York. The stock has lost 4.2% this year after gaining 2.7% in 2021.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.