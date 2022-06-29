Harriet Harman to Lead Probe Into Whether Johnson Lied Over Partygate

(Bloomberg) --

Prominent Labour Party MP Harriet Harman will lead the probe into whether Boris Johnson lied to Parliament over the illegal parties in Downing Street during the pandemic.

Tories Are Agitating to Oust Boris Johnson Behind Closed Doors

Harman, the longest continuously serving female MP, was unanimously elected as chair of the inquiry, the Privileges Committee said Wednesday.

The committee’s findings, which are expected to come in October, could determine Johnson’s fate, given some members of his ruling Conservative Party have said they will wait for the report to decide whether to mount another attempt to oust him.

The premier narrowly survived a party confidence vote this month, and under current rules is safe from another leadership challenge for 12 months. But the regulations could be changed, especially if the rebels can show there is a majority in favor of a second vote.

Intentionally misleading Parliament is usually regarded as a resigning offense, though Johnson has repeatedly made clear he will not quit and there’s no formal compulsion for him to do so.

Ernest Ryder, a former UK judge, will advise the committee, which is made up of four Tory lawmakers and three opposition MPs.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.