(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Kamala Harris’s planned departure from Singapore on Tuesday was delayed for an unknown reason.

It was unclear how long Harris will remain in Singapore. She’d been scheduled to depart for Vietnam, the second leg of a trip to Southeast Asia, at 4 p.m. local time. The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the reason for the delay.

The vice president has so far used the trip to emphasize the U.S. commitment to the region and to warn about the threat China poses, particularly regarding territorial disputes.

But the timing of the visit overseas has left Harris defending President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan. On Tuesday, she called the move “courageous and right,” while saying the U.S. was “laser-focused” on evacuating U.S. citizens and vulnerable Afghans.

