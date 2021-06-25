(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday will tour a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility in Texas and meet with immigrant-rights advocates on a fraught trip to the southern border, where record numbers of migrants from Central America have presented the Biden administration with a humanitarian and a political dilemma.

Harris will receive a briefing and speak with migrants at El Paso’s Central Processing Center, her spokeswoman Symone Sanders said Thursday night.

The vice president’s visit comes after months of denunciations from former President Donald Trump and other Republicans -- as well as frustration from some Democrats -- for not having gone to the border after President Joe Biden picked her to address the root causes of migration from Central America to the U.S. So far, she has focused on diplomacy to improve conditions in the region, traveling to Guatemala and Mexico earlier this month.

“This administration does not take their cues from Republican criticism nor from the former president of the United States of America,” Sanders said during a briefing with reporters, adding that the timing of the trip “made sense” for Harris and those she will meet there.

Yet Harris’s planned trip to El Paso has done little to quell her critics, who say she is avoiding other border areas such as the lower Rio Grande Valley, which in the last fiscal year has seen the biggest spike in migration by single adults, families and children and teenagers traveling alone, according to CBP data.

Representative Henry Cuellar, a Texas Democrat from Laredo, praised Harris for making the trip but also said it won’t give her the “true picture” of the situation because she will be far from areas where apprehensions have been highest.

“You just can’t just go to one place. But she does do the check the box and go down to the border by going to El Paso,” Cuellar said Thursday on Fox News, adding that her schedule is “politically safer” than a visit to a high-activity area.

Harris on Friday will be accompanied by two Democratic lawmakers who have been supportive of the administration’s immigration policies, Representative Veronica Escobar of Texas and Illinois Senator Dick Durbin. Escobar represents El Paso. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, whose department is responsible for border security, will also travel with the vice president.

But Texas Governor Greg Abbott, will instead join Trump on his visit to the border next week with a group of House Republicans. Abbott assailed the Harris trip and the Biden administration’s approach to migration.

“Vice President Harris is ignoring the real problem areas along our southern border that are not protected by the border wall and are being overrun by the federal government’s ill-thought-out, open border policies,” added Abbott, who has vowed that his state would build its own border wall.

Sanders indicated El Paso was chosen in part because it would allow Harris to contrast Biden’s approach with Trump’s hard-line approach to immigration. She pointed out that the Trump administration policy of separating migrant children and teenagers from their families was piloted in the city before being expanded in 2018.

“El Paso has an important story to tell,” Sanders said.

Border agents in May had more than 180,000 encounters with migrants on the U.S.-Mexico border, the highest monthly total in more than two decades according to CBP. Those numbers were fueled in large part by a pandemic-related order that allows most asylum seekers to be immediately expelled without legal proceedings, a move that resulted in many migrants making repeated attempts to enter the U.S.

That dynamic has led some Democrats from border areas to criticize the administration’s approach and join Republicans in urging Harris to visit to witness the problem first hand.

The issue also cast a cloud over Harris’s recent trip to Mexico and Guatemala, where she attempted to focus on ways to create economic opportunity in Central America. Her aides have maintained that her efforts to address the causes of migration are separate from the border crisis. Yet critics nonetheless used that visit to accuse her of ignoring a crisis at home.

The Biden administration is forging ahead with its effort to make the immigration system more welcoming. This week, officials forced out Rodney Scott as head of the U.S. Border Patrol. Scott took over the agency in the final year of the Trump administration and openly supported the former president’s policies.

