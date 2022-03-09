(Bloomberg) --

Vice President Kamala Harris is traveling to Poland on Wednesday to discuss the next steps U.S. and its allies should take to both support Ukraine, through military and humanitarian assistance, and punish Russia for invading the country without provocation.

Two senior administration officials declined to go into any specifics on what Harris hopes to achieve during her three-day tour that will also take her to Romania.

On the trip, Harris will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who will be in Warsaw at the same time. She also plans to meet with embassy staff, refugees from Ukraine as well as Polish and U.S. service members.

In Romania, she is to have a meeting with President Klaus Iohannis.

Her aides characterized this as a pivotal time with the Russian invasion of Ukraine continuing to unfold, and they said Harris has been working on the issue of the allied response to Russian aggression along with President Joe Biden for some time, referring to her trip to Paris last November and to the Munich Security Conference in February.

