(Bloomberg) -- Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Monday met with the family of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was left paralyzed after being shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August.

Harris, who landed in Milwaukee on Monday for her first trip as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate, met with Blake’s father, two sisters and two members of his legal team. Blake’s mother and other lawyers joined the meeting by phone, according to a campaign official.

Blake was shot seven times by a White police officer in Kenosha, and his family says he is now paralyzed in the hospital. Blake’s shooting sparked protests and violence in the city, including the killing of two protesters by Kyle Rittenhouse in late August.

Harris will meet with union and business leaders later Monday afternoon.

Her visit comes after Biden traveled to Wisconsin on Thursday to meet with Blake’s family and participate in a community conversation at a church in Kenosha.

President Donald Trump also traveled to Kenosha last week to tour damaged properties and condemn the violence. He did not meet with the Blake family, and he’d declined to speak to Blake’s mother, because the family wanted lawyers to take part in the call.

“I was going to speak to the mother yesterday, I hear she’s a very fine woman, I was going to speak to her but then I heard there were a lot of lawyers on the phone,” Trump said on Sept. 1. “I said, ‘I have enough lawyers in my life, I don’t need to get involved with that.’”

