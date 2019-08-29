(Bloomberg) -- Kamala Harris vows to increase grants and strengthen rules aimed at bolstering opportunity for people with disabilities if she’s elected president in 2020.

Her campaign said that a Harris proposal released Thursday would enhance Department of Education programs aimed at helping disabled people get jobs. It would also use the powers of the departments of Transportation and Housing and Urban Development to strengthen accessibility rules for new projects to qualify for funding.

The proposal says Harris, California’s junior senator, would “have diverse leaders with disabilities developing all the policies her administration champions.”

Her nine-point plan includes legislative proposals to increase wages of disabled workers and resources for teachers of students with disabilities. It also calls for the U.S. to ratify the United Nations’ Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

COMING UP

Climate change takes center stage at a CNN town hall on Sept. 4. The Democratic National Committee has rejected demands from climate activists and several candidates for a party-sponsored debate solely on that issue.

To contact the reporter on this story: Sahil Kapur in Washington at skapur39@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Wendy Benjaminson at wbenjaminson@bloomberg.net, Max Berley, John Harney

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.