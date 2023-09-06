(Bloomberg) -- 26North Partners, the investment firm started by Apollo Global Management Inc. co-founder Josh Harris, named seven new partners for an array of roles as it starts a direct-lending business.

The spree of senior hires includes three former managing directors from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. who will help build out the direct-lending business under the leadership of Brendan McGovern, according to a statement Wednesday. 26North tapped David Yu to head credit, while Michael Mastropaolo and Jordan Walter co-head origination.

Harris’s firm also hired Larry Berg, a senior partner at Apollo, and Jon Garcia, a senior partner at McKinsey & Co., for its private equity group.

Andrew Rabinowitz will head operations, financial and legal, after joining from K2 Integrity, a global risk and consulting firm. Jorge Beruff, head of insurance at 777 Partners, was hired as a partner focused on insurance and private origination platforms.

The hires are “exceptional business builders and leaders who share my values and vision for 26North,” Harris said in the statement. “The business has grown significantly over the past year, which is a testament to our work and future capabilities.”

Second Act

Harris, 58, launched 26North last September to focus on investments in private equity, credit and insurance. The firm has $12.7 billion of assets under management.

26North is his second act as an investor after announcing in May 2021 that he would relinquish his day-to-day responsibilities at Apollo, the private equity giant he co-founded in 1990 with Leon Black and Marc Rowan.

Harris also has a family office, HRS Management, which oversees his personal fortune, including stakes in the National Basketball Association’s Philadelphia 76ers, the National Hockey League’s New Jersey Devils and the National Football League’s Washington Commanders.

His net worth is $8.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a ranking of the world’s 500 richest people.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.