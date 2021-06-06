(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Kamala Harris’s plane was forced to return to Joint Base Andrews after a technical issue with the aircraft was discovered after take-off on Sunday.

“Due a technical issue with the vice president’s plane, we will be returning to Joint Base Andrews shortly, where the vice president will switch planes and then continue on to Guatemala,” spokeswoman Symone Sanders said. “It is a technical issue. There are no major safety concerns and we will be able to land safely.”

Harris is on her way to Guatemala and Mexico as she works on the Biden administration’s strategy to deal with record numbers of migrants from Central America.

After the plane returned to the military base outside Washington, Harris gave reporters a thumbs-up sign and said: “I’m good. I’m good.”

