(Bloomberg) -- Senator Kamala Harris called President Donald Trump’s trade policy “highly irresponsible” after a new levy on Chinese goods was announced Thursday, saying the tariffs imperil U.S. farmers and autoworkers and amount to a tax on American families.

“The very definition of trade means that it’s not just you, you’re actually trading something with somebody else. And usually there are other people involved in that market,” Harris said while speaking to reporters in Detroit Thursday afternoon. “But yet, the fragile ego of this president, I think blinds him to that fact.”

Harris, who’s made the administration’s trade implications a central part of her campaign message, said that tariffs have resulted in Iowa farmers facing bankruptcy as their soybeans rot in bins and have driven autoworkers in Michigan out of jobs. A “Trump trade tax” has American families paying $1.4 billion more a month on products like shampoos and washing machines, she said.

The implications of the Trump administration’s trade policies have become a central line of attack from Harris and other Democratic presidential candidates, who are hoping their message will resonate with Rust Belt voters in states like Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania -- historically blue states that voted for Trump in 2016 on his promises to boost the economy in those regions. Still, most Democratic hopefuls have not released comprehensive policy proposals on trade.

On Thursday, Trump said America will levy a 10% tariff on $300 billion in Chinese goods starting Sept. 1.

At least 19 presidential candidates, including front-runners Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Harris and Elizabeth Warren, will participate in the 2020 Public Service Forum in Las Vegas organized by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, the union for government workers.

