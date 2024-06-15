(Bloomberg) -- US Vice President Kamala Harris will announce a $1.5 billion package of humanitarian assistance and aid to repair Ukraine’s energy sector as she meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Saturday at a summit in Switzerland on Russia’s war.

The package includes $500 million in new funding for energy assistance and $324 million already earmarked for Ukraine that will be redirected to assist in stabilizing and rebuilding the country’s power sector, the White House said Saturday.

Russia has launched waves of attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as part of their military campaign, knocking out generating facilities and forcing the government to impose blackouts. Zelenskiy earlier this month said about 80% of thermal-power generation and a third of hydro generation has been destroyed since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

Harris will also announce $379 million in humanitarian assistance — including food, health services, shelter, water, sanitation, and hygiene services — for refugees displaced by the war, and an additional $300 million in equipment for Ukrainian border guards and law enforcement.

The meeting between Harris and Zelenskiy comes on the heels of the Ukrainian leader’s visit to the Group of Seven conference in Italy, where he met with US President Joe Biden and the heads of other top economic powers to ask them for additional assistance in repelling Russian forces and preparing a broad reconstruction effort.

Leaders at the meeting discussed the scope of that effort, a senior US official said. The European Investment Bank estimates reconstruction could amount to more than $1 trillion — more than five times the inflation-adjusted cost of the Marshall Plan implemented after World War II.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who will also be attending the summit, told reporters the US hoped to build “some momentum” toward “practical support for Ukraine’s efforts on issues like energy security, the return of abducted children, the security of nuclear plants” with the war in its third year.

Unlike many of his G-7 counterparts, Biden won’t be attending the gathering at the Buergenstock resort in Switzerland. Biden instead plans to attend a campaign fundraiser in Los Angeles featuring former President Barack Obama, late night host Jimmy Kimmel, and Hollywood celebrities including George Clooney.

But in Italy, Biden announced a loan syndicate program developed by the G-7 that would provide Ukraine with around $50 billion in new aid using the profits generated by roughly $280 billion in frozen Russian assets. He and Zelenskiy also unveiled a decade-long security pact, and the US plans to soon send a new Patriot air defense system to the country.

“Everything we have is going to go to Ukraine until their needs are met,” Biden told reporters on Thursday.

