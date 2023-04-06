(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday plans to announce what the Biden administration is calling the largest community solar effort in US history, enough to power 140,000 homes and businesses.

The agreement between South Korea’s Qcells and Summit Ridge Energy of Virginia will deploy community solar projects capable of generating 1.2 gigawatts of electricity in Illinois, Maine and Maryland, senior administration officials said Wednesday. Such projects allow people to tap into solar power generated at a shared facility rather than on individual rooftops. No financial details were available.

Harris plans to make the announcement at Qcells’ solar panel factory in Dalton, Georgia. The company’s corporate parent, Hanwha Solutions Corp., reported in January it would invest $2.5 billion to expand its US solar manufacturing, including building another Georgia plant.

