(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday, after weeks of pressure from Republicans to personally visit as part of her portfolio to slow the flow of migrants.

Harris will go to El Paso, Texas, on Friday along with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, according to a statement from her office. Harris previously traveled to Guatemala and Mexico, saying that migration will only ease when root causes driving it also subside.

President Joe Biden assigned Harris earlier this year to lead U.S. efforts to curb a surge in migration from Central America.

