(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Kamala Harris said that Central Americans must have hope for their future and be assured of government aid to curb migration, as she kicked off a visit to the region by meeting with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on Monday.

U.S. and regional leaders must “give the people a sense of hope that help is on the way and to then follow through, understanding that hope does not exist by itself,” Harris said as the meeting began. “It must be coupled with relationships and trust. It must be coupled with tangible outcomes in terms of what we do as leaders to convince people that there is a reason to be hopeful about their future and the future of their children.”

Harris’s trip is part of the Biden administration’s effort to address the so-called root causes of migration from Central America, after more than 200,000 attempts by migrants from the region to enter the U.S. since the start of the year. President Joe Biden directed Harris to lead the effort to stem the surge in migration.

The Biden administration’s strategy is not yet fully formed, and Harris’s advisers have framed her first overseas trip as a fact-finding mission to help develop the policy. The final strategy is not expected to be released until after Harris returns to the U.S.

Earlier: U.S. to Act Against Central American Trafficking, Smuggling

Harris is expected to announce new steps to fight human trafficking and smuggling during the first leg of her trip, and administration officials also hope to announce new anti-corruption measures. That’s on top of $310 million in humanitarian aid for Central America that she announced in April.

Administration officials have said the plan will center on improving economic conditions in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador so their citizens have less reason to leave. That strategy has been tried before with mixed results; those countries remain among the poorest in the Western Hemisphere and racked by violence.

Harris has emphasized rooting out corruption, which she sees as a main driver of migration since it affects all sectors from the economy to criminal justice. She has pledged to work with non-governmental organizations and companies to direct assistance. Later Monday, she plans to meet with civil society leaders and entrepreneurs before flying to Mexico.

Read More: Harris Seeks to Solve Migrant Dilemma Where Predecessors Failed

The benefits of greater U.S. financial aid may be used to soften the blow of tough messages Harris and other officials are expected to send about cracking down on corruption and upholding democratic principles.

The U.S. has already condemned the government of El Salvador for a recent purge of the judicial branch and views Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez warily since federal prosecutors implicated him in a drug trafficking ring involving his brother.

While Harris is meeting with the leader of only one of the three countries that make up the Northern Triangle of Central America, administration officials say they’re also working with El Salvador and Honduras.

Harris is expected to meet on Tuesday with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. AMLO, as he is known, said earlier Monday that he will sign a migration agreement with the new U.S. administration.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.