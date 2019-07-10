(Bloomberg) -- Top 2020 Democratic presidential candidates this year bolstered the share of staffers in their Senate offices who are women and minorities, according to a report obtained by Bloomberg News.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Kamala Harris of California and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders all hired more diverse staffers in their congressional offices. Women and minorities are key constituencies for both the Democratic nomination and the general election against President Donald Trump next year.

Harris hired the most racially diverse workforce of the presidential candidates, with 70% of her office identifying as nonwhite this year, compared to 66% in the same period of 2018 and 61% in 2017. Almost two thirds of her staff was female, according to the report.

The share of Sanders’ team that identified as a racial minority rose to 28% this year from 18% in 2018. Since 2017, more than 60% of his staff has been women. On Warren’s staff, 48% identified as nonwhite, compared with 36% last year and 34% in 2017. Women represented 59% of her staff this year, compared with 51% last year.

By contrast, New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand saw a slight decline in the share of staffers who are racial minorities. In her office, 46% identified as nonwhite this year, compared to 53% in 2018 and 48% in 2017. She tied with Sanders in hiring women workers, with 63% of the workforce identifying as female.

The majority of New Jersey Senator Cory Booker’s staff -- 61% -- are people of color, though that represents a slight decline from last year. Booker increased the share of women in his office from last year. Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar increased both the share of racial minorities and women on her team, but she still has less than 50% in both categories.

The annual survey by Senate Democrats offers a snapshot of the diversity of lawmakers’ offices as of June 30.

Harris Joins Forces With Ocasio-Cortez on Housing

Harris and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York are teaming up to introduce legislation to remove barriers that prevent people with criminal records and their families from obtaining federal housing.

Harris, who’s vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, has been criticized for her past work as a prosecutor and for not being as progressive as contenders like Warren or Sanders. Working with the young star of the progressive left to address criminal justice reform could help remedy that perception. Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez already have teamed up on two measures.

The Fair Chance at Housing Act would remove the “one-strike” policy, which calls for tenants to be evicted for a single instance of criminal activity, and the “no-fault” policy, where entire families can be evicted because of the actions of a single member.

The bill also raises the standard of evidence public housing authorities need when determining whether to screen or evict a tenant. It also bars the use of “suspicion-less drug and alcohol testing” by landlords and public housing authorities. Harris over the weekend announced another housing proposal of $100 billion program to help African-Americans buy homes. -- Emma Kinery

Third Democratic Debate Will Be in Houston

The Democratic presidential candidates will meet in Houston on Sept. 12 and 13 for the third debate of the 2020 campaign season. Their hosts will be ABC News and Univision, ABC said in a statement on Tuesday night, which added that the format, venue and moderators had yet to be announced.

The first debate, in Miami last month, was in a swing state, as will be the next one, in Detroit on July 30 and 31. Texas, however, remains a solidly red state despite Democratic aspirations to at least turn it purple. Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez, in a statement announcing the Houston debate, hailed Democratic “victories all across the state.”

But a popular Texas Democrat, Beto O’Rourke, failed to unseat Republican Senator Ted Cruz last November. O’Rourke, of course, is now running for president. -- John Harney

Coming Up Wednesday:

Most of the Democratic presidential candidates are off the trail. Self-help author Marianne Williamson will be in Charlotte, North Carolina; Entrepreneur Andrew Yang will be in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Here’s What Happened Tuesday:

Tom Steyer, the billionaire hedge fund manager turned liberal activist, announced Tuesday that he is entering the crowded race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. Steyer, 62, has two trademark issues: impeaching Trump and climate change. He hinted at a run a 2020 run early this year, but showed up in Des Moines, Iowa, in January only to announce he had decided against it. In his first day as a presidential candidate, Steyer already spent $1.05 million on TV ads placed in key states, like Nevada, South Carolina, and Iowa, as well as Boston.

Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, earned more than $15 million during their first two years out of the White House, according to a financial disclosure. The bulk of the income came from payments for the memoirs they’ve each written. The couple’s total income in 2017 was $11 million and nearly $4.6 million in 2018. Their net worth is between $2.2 million and $8 million, according to a separate financial disclosure filed Tuesday that doesn’t include their real estate holdings. By contrast, Biden’s disclosure with the federal Office of Government Ethics for 2016, his last year at the White House, showed the couple’s assets were worth between $303,000 and $1 million and they had liabilities between $560,000 and $1.2 million.

--With assistance from Emma Kinery and John Harney.

