(Bloomberg) -- Harris Williams, an investment bank owned by PNC Financial Services Group Inc., has hired Michael Kim from LionTree to co-lead its technology group in San Francisco.

Kim, who has started in the role, was most recently head of software investment banking at LionTree, according to a Harris Williams statement by reviewed by Bloomberg News. He joined LionTree in 2019, his LinkedIn profile showed.

“Michael is a trusted adviser to leading enterprise software and technology companies around the world,” said Bob Baltimore and John Neuner, co-chief executive officers of Harris Williams. “We continue to see robust M&A activity globally across the technology sector and look forward to partnering with our clients to capitalize on the opportunities ahead.”

A representative for LionTree didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Kim joins Thierry Monjauze, the other co-head of the tech group.

“Harris Williams has a stellar reputation for its long-standing client relationships and an exceptional ability to partner with technology leaders across a range of strategic and financial advisory initiatives,” Kim said.

Before LionTree, Kim worked at Piper Jaffray, Bear Stearns and Lehman Brothers.

Harris Williams last month advised BradyIFS, a portfolio company of Kelso & Co., which agreed to buy a $1.7 billion stake in Envoy Solutions from Mexico’s Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB, according to its website. It also advised Kelso on its acquisition of Valenz Health earlier this year.

