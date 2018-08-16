(Bloomberg) -- A regional airliner carrying 53 people narrowly missed a high-speed collision with a van carrying workers to a barbecue at an airport near Branson, Missouri, according to newly released surveillance video.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board sent an investigator to Springfield-Branson National Airport and the agency is “very interested in the event,” spokesman Peter Knudson said.

The video released by the airport shows the plane, operated by American Airlines Group Inc. subsidiary Envoy Air, starting its takeoff in June at more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) an hour just moments after the van passed.

The incident is the latest near-collision involving commercial airliners on the ground. The NTSB is also investigating a July 7, 2017, incident in San Francisco in which an Air Canada jetliner passed directly over four planes waiting to take off after its pilots mistook a taxiway for the landing strip. While there hasn’t been a fatal ground collision in the U.S. in decades, the issue has been a top priority of the NTSB and aviation regulators because of the potential for crashes.

In the Missouri incident, the driver of the van and two passengers were rushing to make it to the airport barbecue before it ended at 1 p.m. on June 27, and decided to cross over the runway rather than taking a longer route, according to a written report released by the airport. An air-traffic controller at the airport tower cleared the van to cross the runway, according to the report and air-traffic tapes.

As the van was crossing the runway, one of the passengers shouted a warning and the driver saw the lights of the Embraer SA E145. “I accelerated across the runway and heard the aircraft overhead just as we were leaving the runway surface,” the van driver said in the report. The unidentified driver didn’t recall whether he or she followed the normal practice of looking both ways down the runway to make certain it was clear.

American Airlines spokesman Ross Feinstein referred questions to the NTSB and the Federal Aviation Administration, both of which are investigating the incident.

--With assistance from Mary Schlangenstein.

