(Bloomberg) -- Bloomsbury Publishing Plc shares climbed as the company best known for the Harry Potter series said a new fantasy novel had driven “exceptional” sales in February.

The stock gained as much 8.5% in London as Bloomsbury predicted revenue would be “comfortably ahead” and profit “materially ahead” of analyst expectations for the year, partly thanks to the success of Sarah J. Maas’s ‘Crescent City: House of Sky and Breath.’ The book instantly became a number one global bestseller, Bloomsbury said in a statement.

The firm also said it’s managed to mitigate supply chain challenges by printing titles earlier than usual and being flexible about where it prints.

Broker Peel Hunt raised its pretax profit forecast by 15% to 25.3 million pounds ($33.2 million), while upping its price target to 425 pence from 400 pence a share. “We think this should be a core holding,” analysts Malcolm Morgan and Jessica Pok wrote in a note, adding that the firm is well-financed and its library of publishing rights is unrecognized on its balance sheet.

The latest novel from 36-year-old New Yorker Maas is a sequel to her ‘Crescent City: House of Earth and Blood,’ in which protaganist Bryce Quinlan “seeks revenge in a contemporary fantasy world of magic, danger, and searing romance,” according to the author’s website.

Bloomsbury was up 6.6% to 389 pence a share at 10:34 a.m. in London. The stock has risen about 38% over the past year, outperforming the U.K.’s FTSE All-Share Index’s 9% gain.

