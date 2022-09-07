Harry Styles Leopard Luggage at Venice Film Festival Is Gucci All the Way

(Bloomberg) -- The pony-haired, leopard-spotted luggage toted by Harry Styles as he arrived recently to attend the Venice Film Festival is part of the pop sensation’s soon-to-be released Gucci Ha Ha Ha collection.

The line debuted at Milan Fashion Week earlier this summer, when the luxury brand announced the partnership between the singer and Don’t Worry Darling star and Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele. Expected to hit stores in October, it will feature 25 looks with a 1970s aesthetic.

Styles has been modeling for the Italian fashion designer since 2018. In 2020, he appeared on the cover of Vogue in a Gucci dress, and last year he showed off his Jackie 1961 bag on James Corden’s The Late Late Show.

The Jackie 1961 is so named because former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis carried it frequently in the ‘70s—even using it as a shield to fend off paparazzi. According to experts, it’s one of the most investment-worthy handbags.

On his arrival in Italy, Styles’s entire look was head-to-toe Gucci, including sunglasses and sneakers.

