(Bloomberg) -- British pop star Harry Styles’s former Los Angeles mansion is on the market again, this time for $8 million.

The white contemporary home is located at 1271 St. Ives Place in the Hollywood Hills. Tucked behind private gates above the Sunset Strip, the estate has four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and is on a nearly 11,000-square-foot lot. It’s described as having “soaring ceilings” and “disappearing walls of glass” which open onto a grassy terrace with pool, hot tub, cabana, and bar. Amenities include a home theater, gym, office, and two-car garage.

The listing agent is the Oppenheim Group’s Emma Hernan of the Netflix reality television show Selling Sunset.

The Don’t Worry Darling star paid $6.9 million for the place in 2016 and took a loss when he sold it in 2019—he had listed it for $8.5 million in 2017, according to Architectural Digest.

