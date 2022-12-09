(Bloomberg) -- A retired Harvard admissions officer told a federal jury Jack “Jie” Zhao’s sons might not have gotten in to the college without the fencing coach’s rave reviews in their application files.

“That made the difference,” said David L. Evans, who worked in Harvard admissions for 50 years.

Former fencing coach Peter Brand, who is accused of taking $1.5 million in bribes from Jie Zhao, a Maryland businessman, said Eric and Edward Zhao deserve the highest possible ranking given for their athletic abilities in his report to the admissions office. He also wrote glowing prose about their potential and their character.

Evans testified he had “absolutely no knowledge” of a financial arrangement between the coach and the boys’ father. He said he has never known of a “financial relationship” between a student’s family and Harvard coach.

Both sons received high academic ratings during the application process. But Evans said their “personal qualities” and extracurricular activities were “nothing special” in comparison to others in the wildly competitive applicant pool. Harvard receives as many as 30,000 applications each year.

Read More: Harvard Coach Wanted $7.5 Million for Admissions Help, Jury Told

The Zhao sons, who trained to fence since they were small boys, both received the highest rating possible for their athletic participation. Getting that rare No. 1 rating in any category used by admissions is “like Yo-Yo Ma,” Evans said, referring to the world-renowned cellist who graduated from Harvard in 1976.

In the admission process, 40 people ultimately vote on whom to admit, Evans said. “Seldom do we ever second-guess” evaluations prepared by coaches or other professionals, he said.

Evans told the jury he is the son of Arkansas sharecroppers who died when he was a teenager. He studied electrical engineering and went to Tennessee State University and Princeton. Before being hired by Harvard admissions in the 1970s, he worked to send astronauts to the Moon as part of the Saturn-Apollo project.

Defense attorneys contend the Zhao brothers were admitted based on their own merit as stellar scholars and athletes.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.