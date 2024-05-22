(Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of students walked out of Harvard University’s commencement ceremony on Thursday in protest of the governing board’s decision to withhold degrees for 13 students who participated in a Pro-Palestinian encampment on campus.

A mix of graduate and undergraduate students stood up and chanted as they left in the middle of the ceremony in Harvard Yard, which previously housed the encampment. They continued to protest within earshot while the ceremony continued. Loud booing followed earlier comments by interim President Alan Garber, while the crowd cheered an address from senior Shruthi Kumar, who voiced support for the students who weren’t able to collect their degrees.

“This semester, our freedom of speech and our expressions of solidarity became punishable, leaving our graduations uncertain,” Kumar said. “Harvard, do you hear us?”

The Harvard governing board’s decision to decline degrees came after 115 faculty members showed up to a meeting on Monday and voted to allow the students to graduate, even after they’d been disciplined by an administrative board, according to the Harvard Crimson. The Faculty of Arts and Sciences has about 888 voting members.

The ruling has inflamed divisions between Harvard Corp., led by former Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker, and some faculty and students. The students were found to have “violated the university’s policies by their conduct during their participation in the recent encampment in Harvard Yard,” the corporation said in a statement Wednesday. It added that the faculty vote did not revisit the disciplinary proceeding nor restore the students to “good standing.”

Harvard Corp. has been criticized since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, with the university struggling to combat accusations of antisemitism on campus and over its handling of former president Claudine Gay, the university’s first black president, who resigned after just months in the role.

In recent weeks it’s come under scrutiny as protesters set up an encampment on Harvard Yard against the war in Gaza, while university leadership, including interim President Garber, has also faced backlash from faculty and students for disciplining activists who are demanding the university disclose its financial ties to Israel and divest.

Asmer Asrar Safi, an incoming Rhodes scholar to Oxford University from Pakistan, said on X that he’s one of the students unable to graduate.

More than 9,000 students were awarded degrees during Thursday’s ceremony, including more than 1,500 undergraduates from Harvard College. The events include a day of processions, celebration and speakers, including journalist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa.

Several students wore keffiyeh scarves and protesters gathered where guests lined up to enter the ceremony with one sign declaring “Jews Say Ceasefire Now.”

Across the street, were signs saying “Harvard Against Antisemitism,” while the Harvard Crimson reported that a truck drove around the square displaying student names and faces and labeling them antisemites.

