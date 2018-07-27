(Bloomberg) -- Harvard University challenged a claim that it intentionally discriminates against Asian-American applicants, saying in a court filing that a group making the accusations offered a “misleading narrative” based on “cherry-picked” documents.

The Ivy League school on Friday offered a rebuttal to arguments made by Students for Fair Admissions last month in a run-up to an October trial. The group claimed that Harvard ignored statistical evidence from its own researchers showing bias in admissions.

“The evidence fails to show -- let alone beyond dispute -- that Harvard intentionally discriminates against Asian-American applicants,” the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based school said in a brief.

Students for Fair Admissions, which sued in 2014, has asked a judge to rule in its favor in advance of trial. The school last month told a federal judge in Boston that it has “incontrovertible" evidence that the university has "engineered the admissions process to achieve" illegal goals. The organization says that Asian-Americans are subject to the same kind of quotas that kept many Jews out of Ivy League colleges in the first half of the 20th century -- and the Trump administration has indicated it is sympathetic to their argument.

To contact the reporter on this story: Bob Van Voris in federal court in Manhattan at rvanvoris@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Joe Schneider

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.