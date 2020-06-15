(Bloomberg) -- Harvard College will allow applicants for the class of 2025 to skip the SAT, another interruption to the college admissions process from the pandemic.

“We understand that the Covid-19 pandemic has created insurmountable challenges in scheduling tests for all students, particularly those from modest economic backgrounds, and we believe this temporary change addresses these challenges,” the Ivy League school said in a statement Monday.

