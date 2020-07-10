(Bloomberg) -- N.P. “Narv” Narvekar, the head of Harvard University’s endowment, was paid $8.6 million in 2018, his second full year of an overhaul aimed at bolstering its performance.

Narvekar got a base salary of almost $1 million, bonus and incentive pay of $1.25 million, and retirement compensation of $1.32 million, according to a tax filing released Friday. He also received $5 million in other pay and benefits that weren’t specified. The package made him the highest paid person at the school.

The Harvard endowment, the biggest of any U.S. university at about $41 billion, gained 10% in fiscal 2018, beating the average of college endowments but trailing wealthy schools including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Ivy League peer Dartmouth College.

Narvekar was hired to revamp the investment office, Harvard Management Co., and turn around performance after the school found itself at the bottom of the Ivy League. The former head of Columbia University’s endowment, he slashed headcount at the Boston investment office to less than 150 from 300 and unloaded poor-performing assets, including private equity, real estate and farmland.

While his performance improved in the last two years, Harvard still lags behind the some Ivy League peers and posted an annualized return of 8.2% over three years through June last year.

As part of his hiring, Harvard agreed to guarantee Narvekar $6 million a year for three years regardless of the endowment’s performance.

Harvard said in a press release on Friday that in 2018 Narvekar was actually paid $7.2 million, and that the figure in the tax filing was inflated due to IRS reporting rules, which require some future payments to be accounted for in 2018.

Narvekar’s compensation in 2017 totaled $13.1 million. Harvard said last year his actual pay was $9.2 million and most of the rest of that total sum included a payment for when he left Columbia.

The disclosure of his compensation comes during a grim period for higher education as the coronavirus pandemic has upended the economics of colleges, even at elite institutions like Harvard. The university based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is facing a $1.2 billion budget deficit, and said in April it was freezing hiring and salaries, while senior school administrators took pay cuts.

Harvard declined to comment on whether anyone in the investment office has taken a pay cut but said they’re “exploring the most effective ways to follow the university’s lead.”

