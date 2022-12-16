(Bloomberg) -- The wife of a Maryland businessman accused of bribing the Harvard University fencing coach to recruit their sons testified she and her husband loaned the coach $500,000 over several years but never paid him a bribe.

Ping Hu, whose husband Zie “Jack” Zhao is on trial in Boston along with former fencing coach Peter Brand, said paying for the coach’s mortgage, his son’s college tuition, his new car and and renovations on a new condo amounted to helping a trusted friend.

“Bribery would be wrong, correct?” Zhao’s attorney, William Weinreb, asked her.

“Yes. It’s dirty,” Hu replied during six hours of testimony Friday in Boston federal court.

Hu’s explanation echoed the earlier testimony from Brand’s wife that the couples had an unwritten understanding that the coach would pay back the money the Maryland couple spent for his benefit from 2015 to 2017 once he received an inheritance. Hu and Zhao were paid with interest following the death of Brand’s mother in 2021, according to defense testimony.

The government alleges that the plot to get the Zhao boys into Harvard as fencing recruits began around 2013. Prosecutors say Zhao was counting on the boys’ longtime Virginia fencing instructor, Alexander Ryjik, to funnel a $1 million bribe to coach Brand through the fledgling Peter Brand Foundation.

On the first day of the trial, Ryjik testified under a grant of immunity that he was the middleman. He turned down an escrow agreement from Zhao that would have paid him $1 million once both sons were recruited. Instead, he directed Zhao’s $1 million donation in 2013 to his National Fencing Foundation.

He was supposed to funnel the money from his foundation to Brand’s but claimed he got scared and never sent the money, or refunded it. The government claims Zhao then began dealing directly with Brand, while the defense portrays Ryjik as a liar spinning tales to avoid prosecution for other financial crimes.

Hu described having a conflicted relationship with Ryjik over the years. She called him a friend but said she was also “scared” of him. “He looks like very scary people from his face,” Hu testified.

For years Ryjik sought the promise of a $1 million bonus from Hu and her husband payable if her sons were recruited by Harvard, she said.

He offered no guarantee his fencing students would be recruited by Harvard, but he said “he can guarantee his students not be recruited by Harvard,” she testified.

Hu said she first met Brand in 2012 when they went with Ryjik to a fencing championship in Moscow. Zhao paid for Ryjik, Brand and others to take the trip. Ryjik warned Hu and her husband to follow NCAA rules and not discuss their sons fencing at Harvard one day, Hu told the jury.

Both boys fenced and graduated from Harvard. The older son, Eric Zhao, graduated in 2018, while Edward finished his studies in 2021.

During cross-examination of Hu, a prosecutor seized on the idea that the family had been concerned about NCAA recruiting rules but did not consult anyone about whether it was proper to loan money to the Harvard coach.

“Why we need to check with anyone? Peter is going to pay us back,” Hu said.

Hu told the jury she and her husband bought Brand’s house in suburban Boston to help him and his wife move closer to Harvard.

They planned to add the home to their rental portfolio. But a realtor advised they sell instead of spending money on needed upgrades, she said. They took a loss on the sale but needed the cash to invest in a new high-tech project one of Zhao’s friends was launching, she said.

A prosecutor asked Hu about paying more than $100,000 to a high-end construction company to renovate Brand’s new condo. Hu repeatedly said she didn’t remember the name of the company. “That was a long time ago,” she said. “I do not need to know it. We trust friends.”

