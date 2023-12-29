Harvard Gets More Time in Plagiarism Probe of President Gay

(Bloomberg) -- Harvard University received an extension from a House committee to submit documents related to plagiarism allegations surrounding its president, Claudine Gay.

The committee, led by Republican Virginia Foxx of North Carolina, had asked Harvard to respond by Friday to questions about its academic integrity standards and how it dealt with the claims against Gay, who has acknowledged using inadequate citations in some of her articles and promised to correct them.

House Education and the Workforce Committee spokesperson Audra McGeorge said in a text message that the deadline was pushed back to sometime in January because of the holidays.

“Given the holidays and office closures, we are working with Harvard on a prompt production of documents that takes that into account,” McGeorge said.

Gay testified before the panel earlier this month, along with MIT President Sally Kornbluth and University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill, who resigned shortly after. The three leaders sparked outrage for dodging a question on whether calling for the genocide of Jews violates their universities’ codes of conduct.

The House committee probes come after Harvard’s board backed Gay as president and cleared her of violating the school’s research conduct policies, sparking backlash from some alumni, donors and students.

The committee is also investigating antisemitism and harassment on college campuses, including Harvard.

Additionally, the US Education Department is looking into Harvard and other schools over complaints of incidents of antisemitism and Islamophobia on campuses since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel and Israel’s subsequent invasion of Gaza.

