(Bloomberg) -- Applications to Harvard University’s Graduate School of Arts and Sciences rose 8% from last year, a sharp contrast with the 17% drop in early applications to the undergraduate college.

Harvard Griffin GSAS, named for donor Ken Griffin, had 25,240 applications for the latest cycle for admission this fall, according to the school. Students there study subjects from economics to astronomy, and are separate from those at professional programs such as Harvard’s law or business schools.

The decline in early applicants to Harvard College in December fueled concern over former President Claudine Gay’s leadership. She resigned in January, unable to overcome allegations of plagiarism and that she failed to address rising antisemitism on campus.

The increase in graduate applications signals continued demand for Harvard’s product. But unlike college students — who face upwards of $83,000 a year for tuition, room and board and other expenses — the graduate school tuition is heavily subsidized with grants.

Beginning this July, Harvard graduate students will also receive a more generous stipend for living expenses, with a $50,000 annual minimum across all PhD programs, according to the school. PhD students receive full health insurance coverage for most of their career.

“Harvard Griffin GSAS is the intellectual heart of the university and I’m pleased to see this year’s applicants demonstrate an interest in the wide range of research undertaken here, from physics and life sciences to history and philosophy,” school dean Emma Dench said in a statement.

Harvard will release data about applications to the undergraduate college later this month. Despite the high list price, the cost is free for families with annual incomes below $85,000, and 55% of Harvard undergrads receive financial aid. The office of financial aid is also named for Griffin, an alumnus who gave $150 million to help defray tuition costs.

Despite Gay’s resignation, Harvard remains mired in controversy over antisemitism, which has prompted alumni and donors to pause their support. Griffin, who last April announced a $300 million gift to Harvard, said earlier this year that he won’t support the school financially unless it makes significant changes. He also accused elite US colleges such as Harvard of producing “whiny snowflakes” instead of future leaders.

Harvard also continues to be scrutinized by Congress over antisemitism. Virginia Foxx, a North Carolina Republican who chairs the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, said this week that Harvard still hasn’t adequately responded to its inquiry, even after subpoenas to three of the school’s leaders.

The university reiterated that it denounces antisemitism, and it defended its submission to the House committee earlier this week.

“Harvard continues to respond, in good faith, to the House Education and Workforce Committee’s inquiry into efforts to combat antisemitism,” a school spokesman said.

